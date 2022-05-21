Kanika Kapoor Wedding: On May 20, singer Kanika Kapoor married London-based businessman Gautam Hathiramani in a beautiful ceremony. Their close friends and family members were present to witness the rituals. The couple had been dating for almost a year when they chose to marry in London, according to media reports. The pictures and videos from the ceremony have now surfaced on the internet, and it is safe to assume that Kanika made the most gorgeous bride. For the momentous occasion, the bride and groom chose pastel colours. Kanika wore a pastel-colored lehenga and Gautam complemented the bride in a pastel-colored sherwani. The pictures and the videos from the wedding exude nothing but love and joy.Also Read - Kanika Kapoor Locks Lips With Gautam at Dreamy Pre-Wedding Ceremony, Dance on 'Kajra Re' in Viral Video

Check Kanika Kapoor-Gautam’s wedding pictures:

Kanika Kapoor accessorised her ensemble with a choker necklace, mang tikka, and bangles for the big day. Gautam, for his part, complemented her outfit by donning a pastel-colored Sherwani with a turban. The bride can be seen in the video walking down the aisle while wearing phoolon ki chaadar. They tied the marriage after performing the varmala ritual. Also Read - Singer Kanika Kapoor Grieves The Loss of Her Grandmother

Watch Kanika Kapoor walk down the aisle:

Manmeet Singh of the Meet Bros musical duo also posted a photo of the newlyweds on his official Instagram account. He was photographed standing with Kanika and Gautam as the three posed for the camera. He captioned it, “May your journey ahead be as gorgeous as the two of you.. Newly weds.”

Check Manmeet Singh’s Instagram Post For Newlyweds:

Kanika is the mother of three children, Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraj. At the age of 18, she married and relocated to London. She divorced after a few years and raised her three children on her own. She rose to prominence after her 2012 single with Dr. Zeus, Jugni Ji, and later with Baby Doll in 2014.

Congratulations to Kanika Kapoor and Gautam! We wish nothing but happiness and joy for the newlyweds!