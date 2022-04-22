Karan Johar on Being Trolled: Filmmaker Karan Johar is arguably one of the most recognised personalities in the cinema industry. He is known for romantic hits like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kapoor & Sons, among others. The director who was once quite active on social media has restricted himself from it. In a recent talk show, the filmmaker discussed social media and trolling. He also talked about how he deals with people commenting on his sexuality.Also Read - Karan Johar Dances on 'Radha', Alia-Ranbir Groove to 'Chaiyyan Chaiyyan' in Viral Videos From Mehendi- Watch

When asked about restricting his social media presence, Karan admitted that he has limited himself and that his social media feed is now mostly focused on his films. He explained that for him, it’s a forum that he uses to connect with the outside world and that it’s his work. Also Read - Ahead of Ranbir-Alia's Wedding, Ladkevale Gears up For Epic Dance Performance - Check Viral Photo

Karan Johar revealed how he stopped caring about people commenting on his sexuality. He also mentioned that he gets trolled ‘a lot,’ but he doesn’t mind. He stated that he no longer cares about negativity and has instead chosen to focus on love. He went on to say that when he searches the comment area, he only looks at the places where there are hearts. He said, “Commenting on my sexuality, on who they think I am, you know, I’ll be 50 in May and I’m grateful for so much.” Also Read - ‘Kal Shaadi Hai’: Neetu Kapoor-Riddhima Confirm Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Wedding Date

He concluded by saying, “Love me, hate me for heaven’s sake, don’t be indifferent to me because it’s something that might kill me. Indifference is something I can live with.” Seemed like Karan gave a very strong message to his trollers indirectly!

On the professional front, Karan Kundrra judged the reality TV show ‘Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan‘ with actors Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty. He is all set to make his comeback as the director of Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.’

Watch this space for more updates!