The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had a list of people they sought to extort, including filmmaker Karan Johar. According to a police official, Siddhesh Kamble, alias Mahakal, a suspected member of the organization, revealed this to investigators. According to a police official, he was a close assistant of Santosh Jadhav, a suspect in the death of musician Sidhu Moose Wala. According to Siddhesh, the group planned to extort Rs 5 crores from Karan Johar by threatening him.

According to the investigation, Siddhesh supplied information about the Sidhu murder plot, naming Santosh and a man called Nagnath Suryavanshi as suspects. Vikram Brar, brother of Canada-based mobster Goldie Brar, had discussed these intentions with Siddhesh on Instagram and Signal, according to his police statement.

According to PTI, a senior official also stated that these assertions have yet to be validated and that there was a possibility that Siddhesh's words were boasting. He said, "With some accused, there is an element of bragging in their confessions. The motive behind bragging is to gain publicity and get bigger extortion amounts."

He further revealed that this is a common occurrence in Punjab and neighboring regions. “Gangsters want their names to get associated with high-profile cases. Mahakal is a small fish. Vikram Brar told him about Karan Johar. Why Brar told this to Mahakal, who is just a foot soldier? Because Brar wanted to increase his clout and impress youths like Mahakal,” the officer concluded.

The insider stated that after Moosewala’s murder in May, the Bishnoi gang started to threaten Bollywood celebrities in order to capitalize on the media attention. Vikram Brar devised this scheme, he alleged, which included threatening Salman Khan with extortion.

