Karan Johar Gets Pout Shamed: Filmmaker Karan Johar‘s twins, Yash and Roohi Johar are constantly outspoken about their feelings towards their famous father. The filmmaker has now shared a video in which Yash discussed a quality about his ‘dadda’ that he dislikes on his social media. He even imitates him to demonstrate what he dislikes. In the video, KJo asked his son Yash, “What don’t you like about dad?” Yash can be seen imitating his father’s famous pout and he said, “I don’t like dad doing this kind of pose.” “I have been pout shamed, Karan Johar captioned the video.Also Read - Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan, The Ex Rumored Couple, Pose Together At An Award Show, Karan Johar Upsets Kartik Aaryan With His Entry On Stage

Karan Johar’s son Yash pout shames him:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Also Read - Kartik Aaryan Gets Awkward as He Grooves With Karan Johar on ‘Nach Punjaabban’ Amid Their Tiff - Watch Viral Video

The video that went viral in no time, received attention from celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and several others. Bebo hailed Yash for calling out Karan Johar, she said, “Love you Yash only you can tell him ….well done beta, along with laughing emojis and a red heart. Malaika Arora said, “Hahahhaa Yash cutie well done, along side laughing emojis. Other renowned names from the industry like Huma Qureshi, Ayushmann dropped laughing emojis. Also Read - Brahmastra Trailer: Ayan Mukerji Shares Heartfelt 'Thank You' Note After Terrific Response

Karan had shared a couple photos of himself posing and pouting during a photo shoot just an hour before releasing Yash’s video. He posed for the camera wearing a golden blazer and a black shirt. He captioned the post, “Go for GOLD! Silver is a consolation and Bronze is not an option! And I don’t talk of competition ! I speak of self satisfaction.”

Karan Johar pouts for a latest photoshoot:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan Johar leaves with family for a vacation:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On the work front, Karan Johar who is the producer of Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer JugJugg Jeeyo, is busy with his next venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Watch this space for more updates!