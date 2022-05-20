Kartik Aaryan on Dating Sara Ali Khan: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is all set for the premiere of his upcoming horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2‘ on the big screen. The actor was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 in 2020 with actor Sara Ali Khan. It was rumoured that they were romantically linked while shooting for the film. However, the two never confirmed or denied dating each other. In response to a question about his relationship with the Kedarnath fame, Kartik stated that it was not for promotional purposes. Kartik Aaryan responded to this question in a media interview with Navbharat Times and said, “No, no. There was nothing promotional there. How do I explain this? No dear, I mean, we are humans as well. Not everything is promotional. This is all that I will say on this topic.”Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan love story!

Sara Ali Khan had previously admitted on Koffee With Karan that she had a crush on Kartik Aaryan. After that, their hashtag 'Sartik' became popular among their fans. The two collaborated together for the first time in Imtiaz Ali's film Love Aaj Kal 2. Despite dating rumours, the actors were frequently spotted together outside the sets while filming. Kartik and Sara often shared adorable pictures from the sets igniting the rumours.

Sara and Kartik reportedly broke up weeks before the debut of their film on February 14, 2020, and even unfollowed one other on Instagram. The two were recently seen conversing at a Mumbai award ceremony. Their fans wished for a reunion when they saw a viral photo from the event.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Freddy, Captain India, and Shehzada in addition to Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, will act alongside Vicky Kaushal in the untitled rom-com flick and Vikrant Massey-starrer Gaslight.

