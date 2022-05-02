Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan Reunite: Two years after their rumoured breakup, actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan reconnected in public for the first time. On Friday night, the two, who starred in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 in 2020, were seen exchanging pleasantries at the event. The photo was uploaded on a Magazine’s Instagram account, and it’s no wonder that the picture had gone viral. Kartik appeared to be holding Sara’s hand while they had a brief conversation. The rumoured former couple was spotted with their certificates framed in their hands.Also Read - Akshay Kumar To Vidya Balan: Actors Who Will Not Be Seen In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - Watch List

Kartik-Sara rock the red carpet look

Sara opted for a black sequined bralette top and matching shorts. She completed her ensemble with a sequin jacket that had a plunging neckline revealing the bralette underneath. The style was enhanced by baggy sleeves and black accent pockets. Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white shirt along with a black suit and trousers. Also Read - Kiara Advani Watches Tara Bhanushali’s Video To Cheer Up - See Adorable Pic

Check Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan’s viral picture:

Fans hail Sartik supremacy – Twitter reacts

Kartik and Sara popularly known as Sartik by their fans reunited two years after they were rumoured to be dating. Their fans were taken aback by the photo clicked at the red carpet event. Netizens flooded Twitter showering their admiration for the Love Aaj Kal 2 actors. One of the users wrote, “This is just a Photo we know but We waited only 2 years 1 month for this one frame.” Another user got emotional and wrote, “Does it ever drive you crazzy… That’s how fast the night changes. Seeing them together after freaking two years. My heart is soo full.”

Check fans reactions on Twitter here:

This is just a Photo we know but We waited only 2 years 1 month for this one frame pic.twitter.com/lGfbObNohI — ☕ (@AlwaysSartik) May 1, 2022

Does it ever drive you crazzy… That’s how fast the night changes ❤️ Seeing them together after freaking two years ❤️ My heart is soo full ❤️#saraalikhan#KartikAaryan#sartik#tejran pic.twitter.com/HCQHcrmm6T — tejran❤️ (@tejranissanity) April 30, 2022

Does it ever drive you crazy

Just how fast the night changes ~

♥️ #SarTik pic.twitter.com/CR8clU8EQ8 — Gaurvi ♡ (@gaurvi1622) April 30, 2022

No I was wrong, everything is same as 2 years before it was!! The same eye contact, the same comfort, and holding hands ❤️ I can’t process it after freaking 2 years @SaraAliKhan @TheAaryanKartik #Saraalikhan #KartikAaryan #gqawards2022 #Sartik pic.twitter.com/qQuF9OPU7v — Sartikxaddiction (@SarTikForever) April 30, 2022

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan dating history

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan made headlines for the first time when the former declared on Koffee With Karan that she wanted to date Kartik. Soon after, it was revealed that the duo would appear in Love Aaj Kal 2, and their dating rumours circulated the internet. However, it was claimed that they had split up following the film’s release. Kartik and Sara were never seen together after the movie’s promotion ended.

Kartik Aryan, Sara Ali Khan upcoming movies

Kartik is now promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is set to hit theatres on May 20, 2022. Tabu and Kiara Advani play key roles in the horror-comedy. He will be seen in Freddy and Shehzada in addition to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Sara will soon be seen in Laxman Utekar’s upcoming film starring Vicky Kaushal. She also has Gaslight in her pipeline with actor Vikrant Massey as the male lead.

