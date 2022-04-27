Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal‘s film Sardar Udham received the Technical Awards in three categories at the International Indian Film Academy 2022, and his ecstatic wife Katrina Kaif, enthusiastically celebrated her better half’s accomplishment. She used her social media account to promote a news piece about her husband’s film winning the Technical Award at IIFA 2022. Katrina also included heart emoticons and tagged Vicky in the post. It caught the URI actor’s notice just after she congratulated her husband, and he expressed gratitude by resharing the post on his Instagram.Also Read - Koffee With Karan Season 7: Karan Johar All Set to Shoot New Season With Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina!

Check Katrina Kaif’s story for Vicky Kaushal:

Also Read - Influencer Tries to Troll Katrina Kaif For Her Cooking Skills, She Replies With Proud 'Humour' - See Post

3 Awards for Vicky Kaushal’s film Sardar Udham:

Today at IIFA 2022, the film received three Technical Awards. It won awards for Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Special Effects. The Technical Awards event for IIFA 2022 is scheduled for May 20th and 21st, 2022, but the results were released before, and as anticipated, Vicky Kaushal’s picture led the way with the most honours. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Wishes Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt For Their Wedding With Hearts and Happiness

About Vicky Kaushal’s film Sardar Udham:

Sardar Udham is the story of Sardar Udham Singh, who struggled to free India from British rule. Sardar Udham’s quest to avenge those who were mercilessly slaughtered in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919 is the subject of the film. Shoojit Sircar is the director of the film.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s private wedding ceremony:

On December 9, 2021, Vicky and Katrina married in a lavish yet personal ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by only their immediate family and a few industry friends.

Watch this space for more updates!