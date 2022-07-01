Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Instagram Banter: Celebrity couple and actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal grabbed eyeballs owing to their intimate yet lavish wedding festivities. The two never fail to make waves on social media. The couple often sends their fans into a frenzy with their lovey-dovey pics. Katrina and Vicky are absolutely adorable together and their latest social media banter has us in awe. URI actor, who is an ideal and devoted husband showcased his possessive side. Katrina Kaif shared Bang Bang co-star Hrithik Roshan‘s latest advertisement for a beard care product on her Instagram story. He sported a rough, well-groomed beard and a man hairdo in the advertisement. Katrina wrote, “Loving this Beardo vibe,” with heart-eye and fire emojis, alongside the commercial.Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Reveals She Is In A Live In Relationship With Adil, Says, 'Adil Doesn't Like Cleavage' - Watch Video

Not only did Katrina praise Hrithik, but she also urged Vicky Kaushal, to draw inspiration from her co-star. The Bollywood diva tagged her husband in the Instagram story and wrote, “@vickyKaushal09 hmmm.” She added a lost in thought emoji. Also Read - Urfi Javed Becomes The Most Searched Asian Celebrity, Beats Kanagana Ranaut And Kiara Advani

Katrina Kaif’s Instagram story:

Vicky Kaushal quickly reacted to Katrina Kaif’s Instagram and reshared it alongside the brand’s name and, “We need to talk.” The fans were swooning at Vicky’s response to Kat’s praise of Hrithik Roshan’s beard. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin And Aly Goni Snapped Together At A Restaurant For Jasmin's Birthday Dinner, Actor Almost Kisses Her In Front Of Paps - Watch

Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram story:

Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan share a great rapport

In addition to Bang Bang, Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan also appeared together on screen in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. She also performed the song ‘Chikni Chameli‘ in the Hrithik Roshan-starring movie Agneepath.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming films

On the work front, in Phone Bhoot, Katrina Kaif will appear with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She and Salman Khan both have Tiger 3. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is starring alongside Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar’s untitled movie. He also has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, which also features Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the key roles. Additionally, Vicky has the Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani-starrer Govinda Naam Mera.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s intimate yet spectacular wedding

On December 9, 2021, Vicky and Katrina were married in Rajasthan in a small-scale but lavish ceremony. Only close friends and relatives were present for the wedding. The two never discussed their relationship before they were married.

Watch this space for more updates on Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal!