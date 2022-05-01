Katrina Kaif Happy Pics: Actor Katrina Kaif is stepping up her social media game to keep us on the edge of our seats. The actor looks lovely in a green body-hugging dress, and her no-makeup appearance is immaculate. Mrs. Kaushal kept things basic with subtle glittering ear hoops and a golden ring on her finger. Her straight middle-parted tresses were kept open with nude lips and she combined it all with white high heels. She is seated on a bed in the photographs. Her hair, however, is the focus of the pictures. Bang Bang actor’s face cut is well complimented by her sleek and straight hair. She has shared a slew of pictures of herself showing her flawless style and captivating smile. She captioned her pictures, “Its called ‘SATURDAY HAIR’ according to @amitthakur_hair.”Also Read - Katrina Kaif 'Flower Nahi, Fire Hai' in Sexy Blue Bikini Worth Rs 2,450 - See Hot Pics From Maldives

Katrina Kaif’s admirers quickly showered love on her pictures. They reacted with heart and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, “Are you come from heaven, because i nothing found beautiful than you in the world. big fan always.” Another user said, “Your smile is so precious.” While fans showered love on her photos, actor Vicky Kaushal, was quick to appreciate his lady love’s post. He double-clicked his wife’s pictures, being the gentleman that he is. Meanwhile, the paparazzi spotted the actor at the Mumbai airport on his way back home. The actor looked handsome in a white shirt and blue denim ensemble, which he paired with white sneakers and black sunglasses. Also Read - Koffee With Karan Season 7: Karan Johar All Set to Shoot New Season With Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina!

On the professional front, Katrina is currently filming Sriram Raghvan’s Merry Christmas, which stars Vijay Sethupathi. Her next film will be Tiger 3, in which she will star alongside Salman Khan. Phone Bhoot and Jee Le Zara are in her pipeline. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, just concluded filming his upcoming film with Ammy Virk and Tripti Dimri. Other films in the works for the actor include Sam Bahadur and Govinda Nam Mera.

