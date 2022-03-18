Mumbai: As soon as Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal grabbed all the attention when they appeared at Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta’s huge birthday celebration. They made a spectacular entrance on the occasion in their elegant attires. Katrina Kaif wore a stunning blue outfit that showed off her toned legs. She completed the ensemble with a pair of gorgeous earrings and a pair of shimmering black high heels. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, looked dashing in a fitting black blazer with a floral print, a black button-down shirt, and formal trousers.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Early Morning Selfie From Snuggle Time is The Best Thing to See on Internet

Take a look at the dazzling couple:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Katrina Kaif And Dhairya Karwa Feature In Advertisement Together, Fans Ask, 'Where is Vicky Kaushal'

At Apoorva Mehta’s birthday party, Katrina and Vicky arrived hand in hand. The pair dressed elegantly for the event, and we were charmed as well. URI actor looked handsome in a black tuxedo, while Mrs. Kaushal chose a stunning short dress. Pictures and videos of the two from the party last night have been making the rounds on the internet and we cannot get enough. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal’s World in a Frame: Wife Katrina Kaif And Mother Veena Kaushal in an Adorable Women’s Day Picture

For the uninitiated, filmmaker Karan Johar has hosted a celebrity birthday bash for his friend Apoorva Mehta, who celebrated her 50th birthday today. Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Shanaya Kapoor, and others were among the guests invited by Karan.

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December in an intimate ceremony at a luxury hotel in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. On the work front, the two have a busy schedule. While Katrina is wrapping Tiger 3 shoot with Salman Khan. She will also be seen in horror-comedy Phone Booth with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Vicky, on the hand, will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, in which he will work alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Watch this space for more updates on Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal!