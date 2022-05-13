Katrina-Vicky in PeeCee’s NY Restaurant: Actors and couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently in New York and making the most of their time there. Fans have been obsessed with them since their gorgeous wedding in December. The celebrity couple has a large social media following, and they frequently reward them with mushy pictures to keep them coming back for more. Soon after the Mister and Missus visited Kat’s favourite cafe in town, the couple went to Priyanka Chopra‘s New York restaurant. The Bang Bang actor recently uploaded a photo from PeeCee’s restaurant, Sona, on her Instagram handle.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Katrina Kaif Trying to Cope up With Mood Swings And Shoot Schedules, Too Soon For Family to Announce!

Katrina posted a photo of herself and Vicky smiling with a restaurant employee. In a patterned dress, she looked gorgeous. Her hair was left down and groomed in gentle waves. Vicky, on the other hand, was dressed casually in a grey tshirt and black denim pants. He also appeared to be wearing a cap. Katrina praised Priyanka's initiative in a picture she shared. She wrote, "Home away from home -@sonanewyork Loved the vibe –@priyankachopra as always everything u do is just amazing."

Katrina Kaif lauds Priyanka Chopra’s venture!

Priyanka Chopra reshared Katrina’s photo on her Instagram stories shortly after, along with a nice message that read, ” Love u honey! So glad u guys could make it. @sonanewyork welcomes u anytime…#homeawayfromhome.”

Priyanka Chopra reshared Katrina Kaif’s story!

On the professional front, both Vicky and Katrina have exciting film projects lined up. Vicky Kaushal will star alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in Govinda Naam Mera. Aside from that, he has a role in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film alongside Sara Ali Khan. Katrina Kaif is working on Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. In Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, Katrina will star with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.