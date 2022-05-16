Katrina Kaif Wishes Hubby Vicky Kaushal: Actor Vicky Kaushal turned a year older on May 16th, marking his first birthday with his wife and actor Katrina Kaif, following their wedding last year. The couple is currently vacationing in the United States. His fans and friends have flooded the social media wishing him a happy birthday. Among all these birthday wishes and blessings, his ladylove Katrina Kaif was the one that kept us enthusiastic. She shared two new pictures from the New York trip along with a romantic note. The lovebirds posed for the camera in the first, with Kat all heart eyes for her husband, and in the second, the birthday boy gave his wife a sweet sweet kiss.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Surely Knows How to Burn Those Extra Calories During New York Holidays

Katrina looked fantastic in her white attire with black floral print, and her partner, dressed dapperly in a hoodie and cap, was kissing her. The couple was spotted on a building’s terrace having a good time. Sharing the two pictures together, she captioned the post, “New York Wala Birthday 🥳 My ❤️ Simply put ………………YOU MAKE EVERYTHING BETTER.” Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Make us Believe in LOVE, Share Romantic Video From Birthday Bash - Watch

Katrina Kaif’s adorable birthday wish for hubby Vicky Kaushal:

In no time, the 34-year-old actor replied to this sweet-romantic post and wrote, “Shaadishuda wala Birthday!!!” along with three red heart emojis. Brother Sunny Kaushal and Father Shyam Kaushal also wished the actor with cute throwback pictures. Others who wished the actor on their Instagram were actors Sara Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia, Sidharth Malhotra, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others.

Birthday boy Vicky Kaushal replies to wifey Katrina Kaif’s post:

After dating for a time, Katrina and Vicky married on December 9 last year in an intimate yet lavish ceremony in Rajasthan. Since then, the power couple has frequently provided fans with gorgeous peeks of their mushy moments of pure love.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have an interesting lineup. She will star alongside Salman Khan in the highly anticipated Tiger 3. With Phone Bhoot, she’s been experimenting with the horror-comedy genre. In addition, Katrina has teamed up with Vijay Sethupathi for the first time in Merry Christmas, which is set to hit theatres in December. Vicky, who was last seen in Sardar Udham, will star with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera. He’s also finished filming opposite Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar’s untitled project. Vicky will also be featured in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.



Happy Birthday, Vicky Kaushal!