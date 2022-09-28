Katrina Kaif Wishes Sunny Kaushal on Birthday: Actor Sunny Kaushal turned a year older today and birthday wishes are pouring in for the up-and-coming actor from all over. Vicky Kaushal‘s brother received a very special wish from her bhabhi aka Katrina Kaif. The Bollywood diva took to her social media handle and dropped an unseen picture from her wedding festivity. In the adorable picture, the birthday boy bows down to the couple as he takes their blessings. Vicky and Katrina cannot contain their smile in the picture that has now gone viral.Also Read - Ali Abbas Zafar to Direct Salman Khan in New Action Film After Bade Miyan Chote Miya, And Super Soldier

Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in an orange-coloured suit with a pink dupatta. Vicky Kaushal on the other hand wore a yellow kurta and white pyjama. Sunny sought blessings in a black kurta. Tiger 3 actor wished her brother-in-law Sunny with the sweetest note that said, "Jeete raho, khush raho."

Katrina Kaif’s Birthday Wish For Brother-in-Law Sunny Kaushal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif’s post with husband Vicky Kaushal and brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal went viral in no time. Fans flooded the comment section with utmost love and gratitude. One of the users wrote, “How beautiful!” Another user wrote, “Such a cute picture.”

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 9, 2021. Their wedding took place at the Royal Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur. Vicky-Katrina’s wedding pictures were straight out of a fairytale. The entire Bollywood industry congratulated the couple.

Happy Birthday, Sunny Kaushal!