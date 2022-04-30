Mumbai: Actor Kiara Advani made heads turn on the GQ red carpet with her hot transparent gown with a thigh-high slit. The actor who never failed to amaze with her bold fashion choices did it again. Kiara made a striking fashion statement with her thigh-high split gown. She wore a green silk chiffon gown with French lace bustier and braided leather details that was a unique pick for the occasion. The sheer drape offered a great finishing touch to the ensemble. The Kabir Singh fame wore her hair in a tidy ponytail and wore a glamorous makeup look that included deeply kohled eyes. She shared a glimpse of her look on Instagram, and captioned her picture, “GQ Tonight, ” with a green heart.Also Read - Kiara Advani Watches Tara Bhanushali’s Video To Cheer Up - See Adorable Pic

Celebs react to Kiara Advani’s red carpet look

Kiara received immense adoration for her GQ red carpet look from her friends in the industry. Actor Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput reacted with fire emojis, Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “GIRL WHAT ARE YOU,” along with several heart-eye emojis. Famous Youtube and her Jug Jug Jeeyo co-star Prajakta Kohli wrote, “FACKKK,” with fire emojis. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer Launch Event With Kartik Aryan And Kiara Advani, Actor Reveals Best Part During Shoot

As per the official site of Kiara Advani’s outfit, the green silk chiffon gown costs around Rs 6 lakh. Kiara Advani’s green transparent outfit was adored by some and mocked by the others. One of the users asked, “Why is there a sanitary pad on her dress?” Another user wrote, “Why does it look like a period pad to me.” Kiara who is currently busy promoting her horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with co-star Kartik Aaryan has been on a fashion trip. Fans also dropped comments in excitement for the film. One of the users wrote, “Waiting for Bhool Bulaiyaa 2.” Another user wrote, “She always slays in every outfit.”

On the professional front, Kiara Advani will star alongside Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She also has Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in Raj A Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Kiara also has Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.

What do you think about Kiara Advani’s GQ carpet look? Let us know!