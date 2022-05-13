Kiara Advani is Summer Ready: Actor Kiara Advani is promoting her upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with co-star Kartik Aaryan in style. The actor is beating the heat with her green boho look during her promotional event in Ahmedabad. The duo had a great time in the city and took to social media to post photos and videos from the event. Kiara and Kartik had a blast sampling Ahmedabad’s specialties, engaging with fans, and playing games.Also Read - Neetu Kapoor Says ‘Mere Bahu Ke Peeche Kyun Pada Hai' to Paparazzi in Viral Video- Watch

Kiara was summer-ready with her plunging neckline number that also had mirrors set at the hem with cowrie shells hinting at summer magnificence, as well as thick double straps and colourful embroidery. This cropped blouse was paired with Bandhani printed high-waisted flared pants for a beachy and beautiful look. An organza dupatta was also worn by these two. She completed her ensemble with bold silver earrings and a statement ring. Kiara’s sleek haircut, as well as her little green bindi and glossy lips, looked stunning. Also Read - Rockstar Ranbir Winks, Takes Selfies at Celebrity Football Cup as Fan Shouts, 'Ranbir I Love You'

Check Kiara Advani’s summer-ready boho look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

Also Read - Kiara Advani Reveals Why She Will Think Twice Before Signing For Hindi Remake of South Film?

Kartik wore a white full-sleeved patterned sweater, distressed light blue denim pants, sunglasses, and red-and-white clunky sneakers to match Kiara. His commercial outfit was completed by a scruffy haircut and a gruff beard. Kartik captioned his post, “Kem cho Amdavad 🤙🏻 #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #20thMay.”

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani during Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotion:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have been busy promoting their film. The actors jetted off to Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and interacted with the fans. The two can be seen having the time of their life with Gujarat delicacies.

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani relish Gujarati thali:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Did Kiara Advani’s strappy top and flared pants make a striking fashion statement? Let us know!