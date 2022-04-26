Mumbai: For the past few days, Bollywood couple and actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been dominating the news. Everyone’s attention was drawn to reports of their supposed break-up. In the middle of the rumours, the two even shared cryptic messages on their social media handles. The pair who co-starred in ‘Shershaah‘ was madly in love.Also Read - Kiara Advani Breaks Silence on Breakup Rumours With Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth recently reacted to her Instagram reel, which she posted as part of the promotion for her next film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Many people have been perplexed by his latest move, and theories suggest that the break-up was all a rumour.

According to the ETimes, Kiara and Sidharth have broken up. A source says, "Nobody knows why it happened but guess, aajkal log ek doosre se jaldi bore ho jaate hain (Nowadays people get bored with each other very quickly)."According to multiple media reports, Sidharth and Kiara have stopped seeing each other. It's also worth noting that neither they nor their representatives have confirmed or refuted the relationship rumours.

On the professional front, Kiara has begun promoting ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2‘, in which she stars alongside Kartik Aaryan. She also has Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul in Karan Johar’s ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo.’ Kiara will also be seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera,’ alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Sidharth is also working hard and has a lot on his plate. In ‘Mission Majnu,’ he will star alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He’s also working on Karan Johar’s ‘Yodha.’ Along with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth will play a pivotal part in ‘Thank God.’ He is currently filming Rohit Shetty’s first OTT series, ‘Indian Police Force.’

