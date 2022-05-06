Kiara Advani on Doing Remake: Actor Kiara Advani is presently preparing for the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, her forthcoming horror-comedy flick starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, which is set to hit theatres on May 20. The actor, who has been in numerous remakes, explained why she will be hesitant to do any more in the future.Also Read - Kiara Advani Spotted in White Ethnic Suit, Fans Say, Kabir Singh’s Preeti is Back | Watch Video

Kiara admitted that she will have to think carefully about doing any remakes in the future because most of the films are available on the OTT platform. In conversation with Indian Express, she said, “I’d do Kabir Singh eyes closed, hands down, but today, even if it’s available on an OTT platform, I’d think twice about doing a remake because I feel I can see it.” She admitted to seeing a lot of dubbed films in different languages. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Shush Breakup Rumours, Stun Together at Arpita Khan's Eid Bash - Watch Viral Video

“However, if there is an adaptation in which we take the narrative and make a few adjustments to the plot, since, at the end of the day, the purpose is to see how many individuals haven’t seen the film and bring it to a wider audience, ” she added. Kiara also stated that Bollywood is not backing South films but it is more important to present a decent tale to the audience. Also Read - Kiara Advani Made Heads Turn in Hot Transparent Gown With Thigh High Slit, Netizens Ask, 'Why is There a Sanitary Pad on Her Dress?' - Watch Viral Video

On the professional front, Kiara Advani has Jug Jug Jeeyo, a comedy-drama starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul in her pipeline. The film will be released on June 24, 2022. Govinda Naam Mera, directed by Shashank Khaitan and starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, will also feature her.

Check Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer here:

