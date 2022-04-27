Mumbai: TV actor Jay Bhanushali is presently a host for the fifth season of DID Li’l Masters, a dance reality show. His two-year-old daughter Tara Bhanushali, who interacted with judge Sonali Bendre and guest of the day actor Kiara Advani, accompanied him to the sets recently. The actor is a great admirer of Tara and informed her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan that she likes to watch her videos anytime she feels down, according to a paparazzo account who uploaded two photos from the show on Instagram. Kiara was seen in a silver gown taking a selfie with Tara, who was seated on her lap. Tara looks adorable with a pink skirt and a white t-shirt, with her hair, pulled back into two ponytails on either side. Sonali was seen in a crimson gown, holding Tara in her arms and kissing her on the cheek in another photo.Also Read - 'Familiar Yet Different': Vidya Balan Reacts to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer, Netizens Ask For OG Manjulika’s Cameo

Check Kiara Advani’s viral picture with Tara:

The film’s trailer was released on Tuesday. Fans flooded the comment section adoring the pictures. One of the users wrote, “Aww how cute. Another wrote, “She is a super kid and reason of smile for million.” Several others requested more pictures of the adorable duo – Kiara and Tara. Also Read - Kiara Advani Slams Breakup Rumours With Sidharth Malhotra, Shares Post With Heart Emojis

Tara is a baby influencer, and Kiara claimed that she watches her videos. The little munchkin has almost 256,000 Instagram followers. Jay and Mahhi Bhanushali, her parents, manage her account.

