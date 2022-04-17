Kangana Ranaut Calls Yash New Angry Young Man: Actor Kangana Ranaut never shies away from speaking her mind and is a darling of tabloids for her outspoken statements. The Lock Upp host recently compared KGF star Yash to megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Since, Yash has featured in KGF: Chapter 1 and 2, both high-octane action-dramas, Kangana compared him to angry young man Big B. Check out this story by Kangana shared on her Instagram handle:Also Read - KGF 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Yash Starrer Magnum Opus Crosses Rs 300 Crore Worldwide - See Detailed Reports Inside

Kangana Compares Yash To Big B of 70s!

Taking to her Instagram stories Kangana shared an action-packed look of Yash from KGF: Chapter 2. According to the Lock Upp host, the Kannada star filled the void left by hero of the millennium Amitabh Bachchan since the 70s. Kangana captioned her Insta story as, "@thenameisyash is the Angry young man india was missing since many decades…He fills that void which Mr Amitabh Bachchan left since seventies…wonderful 👏👏👏." The actor who portrayed J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi recently heaped praise for pan India 2022 successes like Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files and SS Rajamouli's RRR as well.

KGF: Chapter 2 Takes The Box Office By Storm!

The KGF mania doesn't seem to slow down and has garnered accolades from all over the world. The sequel to the Yash starrer KGF franchise has beaten the Tamil action-saga Beast starring superstar Vijay for the second consecutive day. The overall global box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 are Rs 300 crores so far. The film's Hindi version raked around Rs 100 crore in just two days. According to industry tracker Ramesh Bala the third day estimates of the Kannada action-drama in the Hindi speaking belt are Rs 40 crores.

For more updates on KGF: Chapter 2 watch this space at India.com.