Mahesh Babu Controversy: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut was in Delhi to promote the second teaser for her forthcoming action film Dhaakad. The actor opened up about the ongoing Mahesh Babu controversy about working in Bollywood. In the last few days, actor Mahesh Babu's recent statement has generated a lot of buzz. The Dhaakad actor known for her outspokenness consented with Telugu actor Mahesh Babu that Bollywood cannot afford him.

Kangana Ranaut was asked about the Telugu star’s remark during the trailer launch of Dhaakad, and she quickly agreed, “Ye toh unhone sahi kaha (He is absolutely right). I agree with this.” She continued, “I know he received a lot of offers from different filmmakers. His generation of actors has elevated Telugu cinema to the top of India’s film industry. As a result, Bollywood cannot afford him.” She further stated that she was unaware of the context in which Babu made those remarks, but that she and others have often joked that ‘Hollywood can’t afford us.’ Also Read - Amid Mahesh Babu's Viral Remark 'Bollywood Can't Afford Me', Let's Take A Look At How Much Telugu Star Charges For A Film | Watch Video

Kangana said, “He (Babu) has only shown a great deal of respect for his industry, and we can’t dispute that Telugu films have flourished in the last 10-15 years. Nothing was served to them on a silver platter. We can only learn a lot from them.” The actor stated that she did not wish to discuss the linguistic gap between the two industries because ‘this country has numerous languages, all of which are essential. No language is greater or lesser than another.’ Also Read - Mahesh Babu Controversy: Boney Kapoor Reacts to ‘Bollywood Cannot Afford Me’ Statement

For the unversed, Mahesh has been promoting his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The actor was asked when he would do a Hindi film during an interview. He said, “I don’t know if I’d sound arrogant. I did get a lot of offers from Hindi. But, the simple thing is I don’t think they can afford me. I can’t waste my time. The kind of respect I get here. The kind of stardom I get here. I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to another.”

Mahesh Babu emphasised that his remark was simply a reflection of his admiration for the film business. “I’ve always wanted to make Telugu films,” he said. And I’ve always longed for Telugu films to go successful in the United States. Why should we abandon our own industry in order to pursue another? I’m overjoyed that our films have made it there (in North India). Our films are performing well across India, and my dream is coming true,” he clarified.

