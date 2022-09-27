Malaika Arora Viral Video: Fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora never fails to make heads turn with her gym looks. The actor’s social media serves major fitness goal for those who want to hit the gym right away. Apart from her intense workout and yoga session, Malaika grabs eyeballs for her sexy gym looks and she did it again! She was spotted in a sexy black crop top along with matching yoga pants with a slit. She finished her look with a casual cap and slippers.Also Read - Malaika Arora Oozes Hotness in Lilac Co-Ord Set Outside Gym, Fans Ask 'Why Always at The Gym?' - Watch Viral Video

Malaika Arora’s Latest Gym Look Outside Bandra

Malaika Arora’s latest gym look went viral in no time. Several users on the internet dropped fire and heart-eye emojis for her in the comment section. Malaika’s fans One of the users wrote, “Great figure and attire she’s indeed giving completion to girls in teens or 20’s! Haters will still criticise.” Another user wrote, “Fitness Queen.” While several users trolled her and said, “Legends waiting for walk.” One of the users asks, “Just for the attention.” Also Read - Malaika Arora Flaunts Stretch Marks And Promotes Body Positivity in Latest Selfie, See Pic

Malaika Arora is also known for amazing dance moves in songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnam, and Fevicol Se among others. She also has judged reality TV shows like India’s Got Talent, Supermodel of The Year and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

Malaika Arora serves workout inspiration much? What do you think?