Mira Rajput Hails Vidya Balan And Shefali Shah: In an interview, Bollywood actors Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah discussed how men and women are treated differently in the family, and Mira Rajput agreed. Jalsa's leading ladies were talking about how women were frequently disturbed on the phone while working, but their husbands, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Vipul Amrutlal Shah were not. Mira shared a video of Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah's interview on her Instagram story. Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah called out the double standards at home.

Mira, who is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, praised Vidya and Shefali's comments, emphasizing that a woman's job is worthy of recognition. Sharing the interview on her Instagram story, Mira captioned it, "Equality starts at and extends to the home. Whatever she does, a woman's work deserves respect. So next time you think about interrupting her calls, be ready to be asked what to make for the dinner in the middle of yours," along with clap emojis as she hailed the Jalsa actors.

Mira Rajput Hails Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah:

In an interview with Quint in March, Vidya and Shefali made the remark while promoting their film Jalsa. Mira was drawn to the video after SheThePeople posted it on their Instagram account. On March 18, Jalsa, starring Vidya Balan and Shefali as co-leads, was released on Amazon Prime Video. Vidya played a famous journalist in the film, while Shefali Shah played her chef, whose daughter was injured in a hit-and-run tragedy.

