Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Viral Video: Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced pregnancy six years after exchanging wedding vows. The soon-to-be parents are ecstatic, and they have every reason to be. The couple recently hosted their second baby shower and it was nothing short of a dream. Bipasha and Karan looked mesmerising together. The Raaz actor made fun of Karan by joking that he was still a baby, in a viral video from the shower.

Bipasha may be seen gesturing at Karan in a video posted by a paparazzi account on Instagram and saying, “Papa banane wale hain aur abhi tak khud baby hai (He is going to be a father soon but he is still a baby)” Following this paps instantly went like woooo. Karan Singh Grover instantly responded, “Ooo? Are you guys surprise? As if you had no idea!” Bipasha continued saying, “Do baby hai meri.”

WATCH BIPASHA BASU JOKINGLY MOCKS KARAN SINGH GROVER

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The video went viral in no time and fans dropped laughing emojis in the comment section. Several users found their banter cute and adorable. One of the users wrote, “Karan’s expressions are similar to Mr Bean.” Another user wrote, “Husband baby hi rehte hei…baby k aane k baad bhi.” Others called Bipasha Basu beautiful in her flowy pink dress.

Bipasha Basu chose a stunning baby pink gown with a floor-length cape for the second baby shower. Her dress had a deep V-neck and a thigh-high slit running down the front. In contrast, Karan looked sharp in a blue three-piece suit.

Check Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover’s Baby Shower’s Viral Pics

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced the pregnancy in August. The couple shared a beautiful post to share the news along with a prenatal photo shoot. The couple was married on April 30, 2016, after dating for a few years.