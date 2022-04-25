Mumbai: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi rose to stardom with his exceptional as MC Sher in Gully Boy. The actor who keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts dropped a very hot selfie. As he wore a silver chain, he took a breathtaking bare-chested mirror selfie. His unkempt hair and silver chain complete his ensemble. The actor added a poetic caption to his selfie and guess who reacted to the picture? His rumored ladylove Navya Naveli Nanda.Also Read - 'Yeah, They Are Dating', Siddhant Chaturvedi And Navya Nanda's Hrishikesh Pictures Spark Dating Rumors

Navya Naveli Nanda, his rumoured sweetheart also reacted to the post. Despite the fact that she did not comment on the post, the young diva gave it a big thumbs up. The caption of Siddhant’s shirtless picture read, “Aaj zada, kal hum kam the…Maine tumhe tab dekha that, jab mujhe koi nahi dekhta that, Aaj tum ho, aur main bhi yahan Aur ye nazrein hum pe, Aaj zada, Kal kam the…” The actor also added hashtags that said #SiddyChats / / #MyNotes. Also Read - Are Navya Naveli Nanda And Siddhant Chaturvedi Dating? Here’s What We Know

Check Siddhant Chaturvedi’s shirtless picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

Fans showered the comment section with fire and heart-eye emojis. One of the users called him Shawn Mendes and wrote, “You look like Shawn Mendes in this pic.” Another fan wrote, “We weren’t ready for this.” His fans also called him a snack and wrote, “Seems like its not Sunday bt Snackday.” There is no denying that the actor enjoys a massive fan base.

For the uninformed, Siddhant and Navya are rumoured to be the latest couple in Bollywood. Despite widespread speculation that the two are dating, they have yet to announce their relationship. The excitement is heightened by their social media banter, PDAs, and outings.

On the professional front, Siddhant will share the screen space with his Gehraiyaan co-star Ananya Pandey in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.’ He will also feature in Bhoot Police alongside Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif.

What do you think about this rumored couple? Let us know!