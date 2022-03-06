Kiara Shares an Aww Moment With Sister: Actor Kiara Advani is overjoyed because her sister Ishita Advani has started a new chapter in her life after marrying Karma Vivan in a private ceremony on Saturday. The photos from the pre-wedding events, such as the Mehendi and cocktail parties made several rounds on the internet. On her sister’s D-day, the actor gave fans a behind-the-scenes look, which will make you sob.Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's 41st Birthday: Ishaan-Ananya And Sidharth-Kiara Join The Celebration- See Pics

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Shershaah fame posted pictures in which she looks like the perfect bridesmaid, dressed in an orange-and-gold lehenga. In another picture beaming with sisterly love, Kiara can be seen putting a dot of kohl behind the new bride’s ear, to protect her from any evil or negative energy. The bride dressed in a traditional red Sabyasachi lehenga for her special day, paired with green-and-gold bridal jewellery. Kiara wrote, “Nazar na lage @ishitaadvani.” Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Pushed to May 20th, Avoids Clash With RRR on March 25 - New Release Date Announcement

Check this out:

Also Read - Kiara Advani Glows in Recent White Bikini Pics, Videos From Maldives And The Credit Goes to Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara had previously posted videos of herself dancing with Ishita at one of her pre-wedding events. They danced to For Aisha from The Sky Is Pink. They were joined by a number of friends and family members. She also used Instagram Stories to share photos from Ishita’s bachelorette celebration.

Take a peek:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara announced her sister’s engagement to Karma Vivan on her social media in 2019 as she welcomed her soon-to-be brother-in-law into the family. Sharing a lovely picture of the couple, she captioned the post, “There’s nothing better than seeing my sister Soooo happy and that’s what you bring to all our lives @karmavivan ! Welcoming my brother to the family. . you passed with flying colours! First addition to our family! We love you and can’t wait for all the fun times ahead and to share this amazing journey together! I wish you both a lifetime of love and happiness #IshiGotHerKarma (sic).”

While on the work front, Kiara will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Excited?

We wish lifetime happiness for Ishita Advani and her husband Karma Vivan!