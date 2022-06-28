Bollywood Actress With Highest Subscribers on YouTube: In addition to their acting professions, many Bollywood celebrities have chosen to run their own YouTube channels. While some performers focus on work-related content for promotional purposes, others explore other interests or skills that they want to showcase to their audience. The platform offers a fantastic option to share interests or regular films about various topics without invading another person’s privacy.Also Read - Disha Patani Looks Smoking Hot in Sizzling White Bodycon Dress, Netizens React: 'Stop Killing us'

6 Bollywood actors with the highest number of subscribers on YouTube:

1. Nora Fatehi: 3.37M

Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi has the most subscribers on her Youtube channel. She frequently shares vlogs from her photoshoots, dancing tutorial videos, and collaborations. Also Read - YouTube Premium Subscription Available For Free In India, Details Inside

2. Shilpa Shetty: 3M

Shilpa Shetty began her YouTube journey in June 2016 and hasn’t looked back since. Her channel’s primary topics include fitness and good nutrition, and the Art of Wellness program. Also Read - Time For a Little Nostalgia: YouTube Shares Its First Ever Video Uploaded 17 Years Ago | Watch

3. Alia Bhatt: 1.83M

Alia Bhatt, who will soon become a mother, has over 1.8 million followers. She offers her subscribers access to social service videos in which she helps poor children through one of her many initiatives as well as personal movies, including a Q&A with her sister on her YouTube channel.

4. Madhuri Dixit: 1.21M

Dancing queen Madhuri Dixit gives her subscribers a glimpse into various topics such as her time with family, dance with Madhuri, cook with Madhuri and more.

5. Priyanka Chopra: 1M

Priyanka Chopra became a member of YouTube in 2014. She updates her channel with a variety of behind-the-scenes and charitable initiatives.

6. Jacqueline Fernandez: 783K

Jacqueline Fernandez started her YouTube channel during the lockdown. She frequently publishes behind-the-scenes footage from her collaborations, vlogs, and filming.

7. Disha Patani: 433K

Fitness enthusiast Disha Patani talks about things like dance videos, workout regimens, up-close interviews, and more on her YouTube channels.

Watch this space for more updates!