Nysa Devgan in London: The daughter of actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Nysa Devgan is one of the most popular celebrity kids in the Bollywood industry. The star kid, who loves to party and live life to the fullest, just celebrated her 19th birthday. She was recently photographed in London having the time of her life with her friends while attending a concert by singing star, Dua Lipa. Nysa and her friends appeared to be having a blast in photos shared by her friend Orhan Awatramani. She was dressed in a deep-neck blouse and fitted jeans looking stunning and concert-ready. In fact, the entire clan was dressed to impress in their trendy attire. Of course, their joy was apparent, and the photos went viral almost immediately. Nysa Devgan’s friend, Orhan captioned the pictures as “Let’s end it like we should.. & .. say we’re good.”Also Read - Nysa Devgan Parties Hard With Friends in London, Wears Black-on-Black For Club Night - See Viral Pics

Check Nysa Devgan’s viral pictures from the concert:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

Also Read - Nysa Devgn Wears Sexy Black Bralette With Hot Leather Pants on Her Birthday, Fan Says 'Bahot Sundar Ho'

Nysa and her gang were seen posing at the music location in the first photo. Orhan and Nysa were seen strolling down the street with their backs to the camera in the last photo. Many celebrities from the industry reacted to the pictures, including actor Jahnvi Kapoor, who wrote, “Omg Orhan has posted.” Riddhima Kapoor Sahni said, ” Obsessed,” along with hand gesture emoji. Actor Ahan Shetty’s girlfriend Tania Shroff also reacted to the post. Also Read - Nysa Devgn Burns Internet in White Short Dress And Hot Pink Heels at Friend's Party, Fans Ask 'Yeh Kajol Ki Beti Hai?'

Actor Ajay Devgn married actress Kajol in the year 1999. The couple welcomed their daughter Nysa Devgan in 2003 and their son Yug in 2010. When asked about Nysa’s Bollywood debut in an interview with Film Companion, Ajay claimed that Nysa has shown no interest so far.

Watch this space for more updates on Nysa Devgan!