Palak Tiwari in Salman Khan's Film: Superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been the center of attention for quite some time now. From his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma's departure from the film to Shehnaaz Gill's role in the film, fans have been eagerly anticipating updates on the film. A new report suggests that Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari has recently joined the cast of Salman Khan's highly awaited action thriller.

Palak Tiwari, who rose to stardom with Hardy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee song has joined the cast of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor has been cast alongside Jassie Gill, contrary to rumors that she will be paired with singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill. "Palak has been handpicked by Salman himself. She will be seen opposite Jassie and has an amazing track in the film. She has joined the shoot," according to Etimes.

Palak worked as an assistant director in Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma's film 'Antim: The Final Truth' revealed the portal. In an episode of 'Bigg Boss 15,' she also shared the stage with the superstar, who was all praise for her.

Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, and Siddharth Nigam star in the Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is directed by Farhad Samji. In various music videos, Palak has wowed the audience with her flair and dance abilities. Viewers will finally be able to observe her acting abilities thanks to this big-budget Hindi film.

Watch this space for more updates on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali!