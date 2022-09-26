Code Name Tiranga: Actor Parineeti Chopra is doing her first out-and-out action film, Code Name Tiranga. She has been paired opposite actor-singer Harrdy Sandhu and audiences have called their pairing a fresh one. Parineeti hopes people would love what this new Jodi in town has delivered on screen from a performance point of view and also hopes that they would also like how Harrdy and she look together.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra: Bollywood Stars Who Confessed Having Crushes On Married Actors And Actresses - Watch List In The Video

Parineeti says music and food broke the ice between them when they first met. She says, "Harrdy and I connected the very second we met each other, it was as if we had known each other for years. Given that we are both Punjabis we would speak in our mother tongue on set all the time and no points for guessing what the 2 things we connected most on are – music and food."

She says that it has been a treat to work with Harrdy. Pari says, “He is a very giving actor. I guess the audience can see the camaraderie that we share hence they are calling our pairing fresh and they are looking forward to seeing our chemistry on screen. I hope they love what we have done on screen and how we look together.”

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Code Name Tiranga will release in theatres on October 14.