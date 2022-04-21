Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Baby Name: Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband and singer Nick Jonas welcomed their baby girl on January 15 via surrogacy at San Diego Hospital. The couple who requested privacy during this high point of life seemed to be enjoying parenthood. A new report has revealed the name of the couple’s baby and it is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Speaks on Her Newborn Daughter For The First Time Since Birth, Calls Herself 'Non-Judgmental Parent'

According to a TMZ report, the child’s name is Malti Marie. Malti was born shortly after 8 PM. According to the birth certificate, Malti is a Sanskrit word that translates to ‘little fragrant blossom’ or ‘moonlight.’ Marie is derived from the Latin Stella Maris, which means ‘sea star.’ It also has a biblical name, as it is the French translation of Mary, Jesus’ mother. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares Childhood Pic With Her 'Nani', Says 'Why I Look Diabolical'

On January 22, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced their pregnancy on Instagram. Their note read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Check Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Joint Statement:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

On the work front, Priyanka finished filming for her Amazon TV show ‘Citadel.’ Along with Anthony Mackie, she will star in the upcoming action thriller ‘Ending Things.’ Priyanka will also star with actors Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s film ‘Jee Le Zaraa.’

