Mumbai: Following the huge success of Fukrey and Fukrey Returns, the team is back with Fukrey 3, the third edition in the franchise. Mrighdeep Singh Lamba-directed comedy film 'Fukrey' has gone on floors on Thursday. Actor Varun Sharma rose to stardom for his role of Chucha in the film Fukrey updated his fans and followers about the shoot on his social media handle.

Varun Sharma confirmed the news by sharing a picture of the clapboard on his Instagram handle. "Shuru Hogayi!!! Jai Mata Di" he captioned the post.

Check out his Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Sharma (@fukravarun)



Ever since the announcement was made, it created a wave of excitement among the audience and especially the fans of the ‘Fukrey‘ franchise. It has delivered a delightful experience to cinemagoers in the country, with a cast that worked together with brilliant on-screen chemistry, catchy music, and bone-tickling humour. Fukrey was launched in 2013, and Fukrey Returns was released in 2017.

Excited much? Watch this space for further updates.