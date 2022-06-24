Rakul Preet Singh Viral Dance Video: In a recent video, actor Rakul Preet Singh, who is renowned for her effortless acting and charming screen presence, displayed her ferocious dance skills. She posted a video of herself dancing to the famous music track Pasoori on her Instagram page. She captioned the video,” Feels for my current fav song and Thankyouuuu @dimplekotecha for being the best.” Rakul looked stunning in a simple black lehenga with a delicate silver border around the waist and a black sleeveless blouse that she accessorized with silver bangles. We could see her admirers leaving loving remarks as she moved her body to the peppy track.Also Read - Rakul Preet Singh is a Summer Dream in Multi-Coloured Bikini Top And Flared Pants | See Photos

Rakul Preet Singh sets the dance floor on fire:

Gues who went berserk to Rakul Preet's dance moves? Her BF and film producer Jackky Bhagnani dropped an eye-catching comment and we're in awe. His comment read, "Can you teach me also," alongside red heart, fire, and heart-eye emojis. Her fans were also impressed with her dance moves and dropped fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users said, "Waah, kya dance hai." Another user said," Mind blowing Rakul."

On the professional front, in Thank God, Rakul Preet Singh will once more share a screenspace withactor Ajay Devgn . The film that also stars Sidharth Malhotra is anticipated to hit theaters on July 29. She also has Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Doctor G, and Production 41 with Akshay Kumar.

What did you think about Rakul Preet’s dance? Let us know in the comment section!