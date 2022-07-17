Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Expecting Twins?: Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt stunned the nation with their intimate wedding at their Vastu home in Mumbai. But the pair offered another wonderful surprise in June when they revealed they were expecting a child. Every other day since then, the couple has been making headlines. Ranbir and Alia hinted that they are expecting twins, which left everyone perplexed.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Blushes as Ranbir Kapoor Praises 'Biwi' Amid LIVE Session; Fans Spot Pregnancy Glow – Watch

Ranbir Kapoor has been openly discussing parenthood in his interviews as of late due to his busy schedule promoting his forthcoming movie Shamshera. In an interview with Film Companion, Ranbir was asked to play two truths and one lie. After a brief moment of reflection, he said, “I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work.” Also Read - Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor's Grand Baby Shower Cancelled, Here's Why!

Fans Begin Their Guessing Game:

The guessing game on social media was quickly started by fans. They had to determine which of Ranbir’s assertions about having twins and taking a lengthy hiatus from work was a deception because his participation in the important mythological film Brahmastra is a well-known fact. Fans are certain that the other two parts are true, but the third part—about him taking a break—is a lie. Ranbir-Alia’s fans were persuaded by the actor’s remark that they will be having not one, but two children. He claimed during the promos that he and Alia Bhatt might be expecting twins. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor's Muscular Body Transformation For Shamshera Is Incredible, His Diet And Workout Routine Revealed | Watch Video

Meanwhile, their first romantic song from Brahmastra, Kesariya is out now. Fans are swooning over the couple’s chemistry. Their first film, Brahmastra is scheduled to hit theatres on September 9, 2022. The soul-stirring song is composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh, and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Watch the full song here.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Kesariya Teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Prior to Brahmastra, on July 22, Ranbir Kapoor will appear in the movie Shamshera with actors Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

Watch this space for more updates on Ranbir Kapoor!