Ranbir-Alia Viral Video: The Brahmastra makers recently unveiled the groovier version of the song Kesariya starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Their fans on social media are currently going crazy over an unexpected crossover of the Kesariya dance mix. The video shows Ranbir and Alia from the music video of Kesariya dance mix groove on Dil Dooba from the 2004 film Khakee plays in the background. And you’ll be amazed to see how perfectly it fits in.Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Birthday Wish on Husband Ranbir Kapoor's 40th Birthday is Most Simple And Stunning

WATCH RANBIR KAPOOR-ALIA BHATT’S CROSSOVER VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts)

Also Read - On Ranbir Kapoor's 40th Birthday, Mom Neetu Calls Him 'Shakti-Astra' - Check Her Viral Post

Ranbir-Alia fans flooded the comment section with utmost love. They dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “EVERY MOVE WITH THE BEAT, DAMN!!!!” Another user wrote, “OK BUT THIS MATCHES LIKE PERFECTLYYYYYY.” Some others also felt that the crossover version was better than the original. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Dance Ka Bhoot – Ji Huzoor, 5 Dance Songs of The Electrifying Performer

Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus ‘Brahmastra‘ was released on September 9. The film’s part one has grossed over Rs 400 crore globally. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the trilogy also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. Brahmastra began production in 2015, with the shoot beginning in 2017 itself. Now the audience is waiting for the second instalment, which will reportedly star Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

What do you think about the crossover video?

(With IANS inputs)