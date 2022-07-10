Ranbir Kapoor Discloses His 10th Class Result: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is on a promotional spree for his upcoming period action film Shamshera. In addition, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. The actor collaborated with social media influencer Dolly Singh and talked about his 10th percentage. Dolly Singh who played Raju’s mother for a fun segment asked the actor about his 10th board exam performance. The actor quickly replied, “54%.” Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he was weak in his studies and said, “When my results came, my family was so happy that they kept a huge party for me. They had no expectations. I am the first boy in my family who passed his 10th exams.”Also Read - Alia Bhatt in White Jacket Flaunts Baby Bump as She Reaches Mumbai, Gets Surprise From Ranbir Kapoor- Watch

Watch Ranbir Kapoor Talks About His 10th Result:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Singh (@dollysingh)

Also Read - Alia Bhatt Wraps Up 'Heart Of Stone', Shares Pics With Gal Gadot & Other Crew Members, Mom-To-Be Excited To Return Home Now- Check Out Her Post

Ranbir Kapoor Suprised Alia Bhatt at Airport

Ranbir Kapoor recently surprised his wife and Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt at the airport after she finished filming her first Hollywood film- ‘Heart of Stone.’ Alia was ecstatic to see him in the vehicle and quickly rushed to hug him. Ralia fans were swooning over their adorable PDA. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Breaks Silence on People Calling Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy News a Promotional Gimmick For Brahmastra: 'As a Married Couple...'

Alia Bhatt hugs Ranbir Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Watch this space for more updates!