Ranbir Kapoor Had Hinted About Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy: One of the most beloved couples in the Bollywood industry, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt painted the town red with their love story. The lovebirds decided to take their romance to the next level and were married on April 14 at their Bandra home, Vastu. Ranbir and Alia exchanged wedding vows in the presence of their closest friends and family in a dreamy wedding. The Brahmastra actors are currently ecstatic about becoming parents. However, the news was unexpected but it seems Ranbir already hinted at his wife's pregnancy before making the official announcement on social media.

Did Ranbir Kapoor hint about their pregnancy?

Soon after Ralia’s pregnancy was revealed, Ranbir Kapoor’s fan page posted a video from his upcoming film Shamshera‘s trailer In the video, he can be heard, “Nahi nahi Abhi meko bohot kaam karna hai sir, Mujhe family banani hai unke liye kaam karna hai (No no no I have to do a lot of work now sir, I have to make a family and work for them).” Also Read - Video: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Pregnant 2 Months After Marriage, Fans Go Crazy After Hearing the Good News

Watch Ranbir Kapoor’s video:

Ranbir Kapoor to get a tattoo for his baby?

Ranbir Kapoor to get a tattoo for his baby?

Soon-to-be father, Ranbir Kapoor talked about getting tattoos of his kids. In an interview with Mashable India, he was asked if he has any tattoos and if he planned to acquire any in the future. To which, he quickly responded, “I might get a number 8 tattooed or my going to be children’s name.”

Alia Bhatt announces pregnancy on social media

Alia Bhatt shared a picture from the hospital, writing, “Our baby ….. coming soon, ” on her Instagram handle. She also added a photo showcasing a lion and lioness with their cub to her baby announcement post. Fans and friends from the industry flooded the comment section with love and congratulatory messages.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are pregnant:

On the work front, Brahmastra, the eagerly anticipated fantasy drama directed by Ayan Mukerji, would mark Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s first appearance together on screen. The fantasy drama, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, is scheduled for release on September 9 of this year.

Congratulations to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as they embark upon this journey!