Ranbir-Alia BTS Pics: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the leading couples in the industry. Their film Brahmastra is currently garnering all the love and light from the audience. The soon-to-be parents are extremely private people but never fail to express their love for each other. Several behind-the-scenes pictures of the couple have recently appeared on social media to serve as proof of their affection. In a recent photo from the Brahmastra sets, Ranbir and Alia seemed to be completely smitten with one another.

A fan account of Ranbir Kapoor shared a black and white picture of the couple. In the monochromatic pictures, Alia and Ranbir can be seen standing close to one another. Ranbir holds Alia's hands gazing warmly at her; their chemistry is obvious.

RANBIR-ALIA’S BTS PIC FROM BRAHMASTRA SETS

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on #Brahmāstra Sets 📸 pic.twitter.com/hv4664RtyP — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) September 23, 2022



Fans showered immense love and light on Ranbir-Alia’s BTS picture. They dropped heart and heart eye emojis for the duo. One of the users wrote, “They weren’t acting, it’s only ranbir simping hard for alia on the set of brahmastra.” Another user wrote, “This is beautiful.” Some users also called Ranbir as younger Raj Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony in their Mumbai house on April 14, 2022. The couple also revealed they were expecting their first child together just two months after their dreamy wedding. Ever since the good news came out, the Kapoor-Bhatt family has been anticipating the arrival of their young child.

