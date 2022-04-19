Alia-Ranbir Wedding: Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt married on April 14 at the former’s mansion Vastu in Mumbai after dating each other for five years. The couple’s wedding was a small gathering of their close family and friends. Ever since the news of Ranbir-Alia’s broke, their fans have been giddy with anticipation, eager to see never-before-seen photos from their dream wedding ceremony. In unseen photos from the wedding festivities, Ranbir can be seen posing with Dulhan’s bridesmaids. Alia Bhatt’s BFF Tanya Saha Gupta shared a set of lovely photos from the wedding festivities which exuded nothing but love, warmth, and joy. In one of the pictures shared by her, Ranbir can be seen kissing Alia’s friend Tanya.Also Read - Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Varun Dhawan To Ex Girlfriend Deepika Padukone, Here's A List Of Presents That The Newlyweds Received

Check Ranbir Kapoor’s kissing picture with Alia Bhatt’s BFF:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse)

Also Read - 'Shaadi Mubarak': Rockstar Ranbir Kapoor Returns To Work Post Wedding With Alia Bhatt-Watch

Sharing a slew of photos on Instagram Tanya captioned them, “it’s sappy days like these that I LIVE FOR ,lots of happy tears & belly aching laughs, celebrating my sweet sweet @aliaabhatt ‘s love story forever grateful to have an inseparable family, that just grew a lot sillier & a little bigger (sic).” Also Read - Inside Pics of Ranbir-Alia Wedding's Neon-Lit Party!

While surrounded by the girls, Dulha Ranbir seemed to be very delighted in his traditional garb. He also shows what appears to be a handwritten note from Alia Bhatt’s friends. Ranbir made a kind gesture to his ladylove’s bridesmaids in one of the images, signing a unique commitment to them. It says, “I, Ranbir, husband of Alia. I pledge to all the bridesmaids”

Check Ranbir Kapoor’s pictures with the bridesmaid:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Saha Gupta (@tanya.sg)

Ranbir can be seen having a good time with Alia’s bridesmaids in the new pictures. Needless to say, he and his wife’s BFFs get along seamlessly.

The newlyweds had intimate yet spectacular three day-wedding festivities. It all began on April 13 with a lovely Mehendi ceremony, followed by a dreamy wedding on April 14, and a star-studded wedding reception on April 15. Ranbir and Alia fell in love on the sets of Ayan Mukherji’s film Brahmastra.