Ranbir Kapoor Lifts Shraddha Kapoor in BTS Pic: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were all smiles as they shot a romantic scene for a song in their next film by Luv Ranjan. Photos and videos of the co-stars filming love sequences have been circulating on social media over the last few weeks. In an unseen BTS picture from their upcoming film, Shraddha can’t stop blushing as her co-star Ranbir lifted her up in his arms. The two actors were all smiles in the viral picture. While Ranbir wore an abstract shirt, Shraddha wore a blue floral dress and they completed their look with stylish sunglasses.Also Read - Neetu Kapoor Feels Ranbir Has Changed For Better After Marrying Alia Bhatt: 'She Gave Him Lot of Love'

Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s viral BTS picture:

Check Ranbir-Shraddha’s other viral pictures from Spain:

The film that I am most confident about as RK is coming back to his genre after YJHD.

We are in a treat on holi.#RanbirKapoor #ShraddhaKapoor #Luvranjan pic.twitter.com/d2kvoHeicW — WordMinter (@SimonMinter7_) June 16, 2022

Fans flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. They expressed their excitement to see the duo work together. One of the users said, “I think this Jodi will break all the records and become the blockbuster Jodi of the decade like Raj Kapoor and Nargis.” Another user said, ” We are in a treat for Holi.” Several others predicted it to be one of the highest-grossing rom-com.

Luv Ranjan’s film, which has yet to be named, is described as a romantic comedy. It will also have Dimple Kapadia in the pivotal role, in addition to Ranbir and Shraddha. Boney Kapoor will make his acting debut in this flick.

Watch this space for more updates on Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming flick!