Ranbir Kapoor on Marriage With Alia Bhatt: Following a five-year romance, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt married in April 2022. Following their collaboration in Ayan Mukerji’s Bramhastra in 2017, the two actors started dating. The couple tied knots in an intimate ceremony that took place at their Mumbai home Vastu. On April 14, the couple exchanged wedding vows in the presence of their close friends and relatives. Ranbir told up about life after marriage and how he and Alia are adjusting to being a married couple in a new interview.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Role in Brahmastra Revealed, Fans Say It's SRK vs Ranbir Kapoor in Big Fantasy Drama

Ranbir talked about how his life has altered since marrying. He also mentioned that the reality of their wedding hasn’t yet set in because they immediately went to work. “There has been no big change (in our lives). We have been together for five years, so we felt let’s get married. But we had certain commitments so finished them first,” he told Dainik Jagran. Also Read - Shirtless Ranbir Kapoor And Bikini-Clad Shraddha Kapoor Shoot Steamy Scene in Water For Luv Ranjan’s Next - Watch Viral Clip

He further added, “The next day after our wedding, we both resumed work. Alia went for her shoot and I also went to Manali. When she returns from London (where she is shooting her Hollywood debut) and after my film Shamshera releases (on July 22), we are thinking of taking a week off. It does not feel like we are married right now.” Also Read - Brahmāstra Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli Surprise Fans With Trailer Date

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

On the professional front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra. The film is a three-part fantasy epic and is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni also star in the film. Alia is presently filming Heart Of Stone, her Hollywood debut. She will then appear in Jee Le Zara and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranbir, on the other hand, will star alongside Shraddha Kapoor in Animal, Shamshera, and Luv Ranjan’s untitled project.

Watch this space for more updates on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt!