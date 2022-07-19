Ranbir Kapoor on Expecting Twins: Recently, dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor fuelled speculation that they are expecting twins with Alia Bhatt. When asked to give two truths and a lie in an interview, he responded, “I am having twins, I’m going to be in a very large mythological film, and I’m taking a long sabbatical from work.” Fans began speculating immediately after the interview aired, and many thought the parents-to-be might be expecting twins. Ranbir has now addressed the rumour during the promotion of Shamshera in Delhi.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Reacts on Being Called ‘Cheater’, ‘Casanova’: ‘Doesn’t Bother If…’

Ranbir Kapoor, who is on a promotional spree with his upcoming film Shamshera, answered a question regarding the rumour that he will be the father of twins. Pinkvilla reported him saying said, "Don't create controversy. They asked me to state three things: two truths and a lie. Now I can't reveal what is the truth, and what is the lie."

About Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera:

Ranbir Kapoor plays two roles in Shamshera, which serves as his comeback movie. It takes place in the made-up city of Kaza, where a brutal authoritarian commander named Shuddh Singh imprisons, enslaves, and tortures a warrior tribe (Sanjay Dutt). It is the tale of a man who was sold into slavery, a slave who rose to power, and a legend among his people. He never stops fighting for the independence and honour of his tribe. The film is set for a July 22 theatre opening.

Watch Shamshera Trailer:

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor’s next film Brahmastra will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. The mythlogical film is Kapoor and Alia’s debut collaboration. Five years after meeting on the set of the Ayan Mukerji movie, the couple got married in April of this year.

Watch this space for more updates on Ranbir Kapoor!