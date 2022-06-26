Ranbir Kapoor’s Social Media Account: Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is on a promotional spree with his upcoming flick ‘Shamshera,’ opened up about his Instagram account. Yes, you read that right! The actor has a busy year ahead with his most awaited fantasy drama Brahmastra. Although Ranbir has avoided social media throughout the years, he does maintain a secret Instagram account. Through a hidden Instagram account, he is able to stay informed about everything.Also Read - Shamshera Trailer Review: Ranbir Kapoor is Both Rowdy And Delightful, Sanjay Dutt Goes Brutal Again - Watch

Ranbir Kapoor’s secret social media account:

Talking about his anonymous account on the photo-sharing website, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he doesn't have any followers or posts. Fans may have to wait longer than expected before the Barfi star finally opens up the account to the public. Ranbir claimed that while he was 'decently fine' without social media, he is considering making his Instagram handle public eventually.

Ranbir Kapoor’s first paycheck:

Ranbir Kapoor recalled receiving his first paycheck in an interview with Mashable India, saying he had kept the money on his mother, Neetu Kapoor's feet. The actor got Rs 250 for his assistance work on 'Prem Granth.' He added that his mother became emotional and that it was a very filmy moment.

Ranbir Kapoor plays the double role of father Shamshera and son Balli in the film ‘Shamshera.’ Sanjay Dutt plays the villain Daroga Shudh Singh in the high-octane action film, and Vaani Kapoor plays the female protagonist role. The movie Shamshera is scheduled to premiere on July 22, 20222.

