Ranveer Singh Slams Separation Rumours: Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been the subject of divorce rumours, but their recent flirtatious banter on social media has DeepVeer fans weak in the knees! Bajirao Mastani actor has called his actress-wife Deepika – ‘my queen’ on a social media post where she was named the brand ambassador of a jewellery brand. Cartier shared a monochromatic picture of Deepika Padukone donning the brand’s diamond necklace. They captioned the post, “The Maison is pleased to welcome the Indian actress, producer and philanthropist @deepikapadukone to the family as its newest ambassador. #Cartier.” Ranveer Singh quickly reacted to the post and wrote, “My Queen! Doing us proud,” along with heart, hand fold and tricolour flag emojis.Also Read - Ranveer Singh And Internet Sensation Kili Paul Burn The Stage With 'Apna Time Aayega' Rap - Watch

Ranveer Singh’s comment for his ladylove has been a BIG RELIEF for DeepVeer fans. Many users on social media have hailed them as a ‘power couple.’ One of the users wrote, “A Husband Like Ranveer Singh. He Is So Supportive.” Another user wrote, “The way he hypes her, Deepika is lucky!” Others showered immense love on their loving, flirty banter. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Admitted to Hospital After Complaining of Uneasiness

Recently, Ranveer Singh shared a picture in an all-pink attire on his Instagram. His wifey Deepika called him, ‘Edible’ in the comment section. Ranveer also called her ‘Queen’ for her look at the recent The Business of Fashion event in Paris.

There have been many talks about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s separation, according to recent reports. The adorable duo who have been together for almost ten years have been tastefully dispelling rumours.

