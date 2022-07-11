Ranveer Singh to Soon Become Shahrukh Khan’s Neighbour: In Mumbai’s Bandra neighbourhood, Sagar Resham, actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have invested in a quadruplex with a sea view. Singh reportedly paid 119 crore rupees for the home. In addition to giving them a continuous view of the Arabian Sea from Bandstand, this new agreement will also make them superstar Shahrukh Khan‘s neighbours.Also Read - Uorfi Javed Reacts to Ranveer Singh Calling Her Fashion Icon, 'I'm Feeling Like Deepika Padukone' - Watch Viral Video

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s new abode

According to reports, their quadruplex is on the 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th levels of the tower. Its carpet size is 11,266 square feet overall, and its private patio is 1,300 square feet. It has 19 parking spaces inside the structure. For the purchase, Ranveer Singh and his father's business have paid a stamp duty of Rs. 7.13 crore. However, the quadruplex cost a total of Rs. 118.94 crores. The building has a clear view of the Arabian Sea, a realtor told the Hindustan Times.

According to Hindustan Times, a realtor in Bandra has disclosed that the Sagar Resham building is now being constructed. He said, "An old building is now being redeveloped. The lower floors will be occupied by the existing residents. The 16th floor is a 4BHK, whereas the remaining three floors 17 to 19 are a penthouse."

Ranveer Singh’s Work Pipeline:

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie directed by Karan Johar, stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra. He is also working on Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus along with Pooja Hegde. The film is an adaptation of The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare.

