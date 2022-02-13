Mumbai: On Saturday night, actor Alia Bhatt was joined by her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh to promote the first song from her upcoming magnum opus ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ titled ‘Dholida.’ The actor is busy promoting her upcoming film as she waits for it to be released. The 28-year-old actor was recently spotted promoting the film’s first single, Dholida which was released on February 10. Singh danced with her during the promotions.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Showers Her Love For Floral in White Linen Saree Worth Rs 26K – A Hit Or A Miss?

Alia took to her Instagram stories and posted a video of her shaking a leg with Ranveer on ‘Dholida’. Sharing the video, Ali wrote, ‘also look who graced us with his star presence.’ The two actors recreated the hook step together as Ranveer was seen in casual attire whereas Alia looked gorgeous in her white floral saree. Also Read - Alia Bhatt’s Response to Marriage Rumours With Ranbir Kapoor Will Leave You in Hysterics

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s story:

Also Read - Ranveer Singh Paints The Town Red With His Mushy Post For Deepika Padukone

Watch the full dance here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❥ ᴳᵃⁿᵍᵘᵇᵃⁱ ᵒⁿ ²⁵ ᶠᵉᵇ (@hereforaliaabhatt)

For the unversed, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi‘, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’, and features Alia in the lead role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved, and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. The film is slated to release in theatres on February 25, 2022.

Alia’s upcoming projects include ‘Darlings,’ ‘RRR,’ and ‘Brahmastra,’ in addition to ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi.’ After starring in Zoya Akhtar’s blockbuster hit ‘Gully Boy,’ she will reunite with Ranveer in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.’