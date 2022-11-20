Ranveer Singh Honoured With Superstar of The Decade, Gets Emotional: ‘Aapko Yaad Hai Papa…’ – Watch Viral Clip

Ranveer Singh got emotional as he was honoured with the superstar of the decade award at Filmfare. The actor also touched his parents' feet in the viral clip - WATCH.

Ranveer Singh Honoured With Superstar of The Decade, Gets Emotional: 'Aapko Yaad Hai Papa...' - Watch Viral Clip

Ranveer Singh Viral Clip: Ranveer Singh was awarded the Superstar of the decade at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai, last night. Bajirao Mastaani actor looked dapper as always in a bright pink formal suit. The actor grew emotional as he accepted the award and recalled his struggling days. Ranveer Singh reminisced about his earlier years when he was struggling and unsure of how he will achieve his dream. He also talked about how his father helped him pay the first Rs. 50,000 for his portfolio when he first wanted to do so, in the viral clip.

RANVEER SINGH GETS EMOTIONAL DURING THE AWARDS NIGHT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ranveer made care to pay homage by touching his parents’ feet before walking up to the stage to accept his Superstar of the Decade award. He even touched Govinda and Hema Malini’s feet to show respect for them as they were also seated in the front seat, and his followers have been praising him for this gesture. During Ranveer Singh’s acceptance speech, someone from the audience yelled, “You deserve the best!” The actor, who was filled with love and warmth, added, “Thank you.”

RANVEER SINGH TAKES HIS PARENTS’ BLESSINGS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ranveer Singh’s clips went viral in no time and received immense love from his fans. Several users dropped hearts and fire emojis for the actor. They also congratulated Ranveer on his massive success. One of the users wrote, “So extra! He vibes differently! I love him for always embracing his real self!” Another user wrote, “His energy is incomparable.” Others called him down to earth.

Watch this space for more updates on Ranveer Singh!