Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh is Deepika Padukone's biggest cheerleader. He has been spotted repeatedly professing his love for the Bajirao Mastani actor and lauding her time and again. Singh has also been actively promoting the Shakun Batra-directed film. Even though the film is out today, Gully Boy fame can't stop raving about Deepika's work in Gehraiyaan.

Ranveer Singh shared an unseen romantic photo with Deepika Padukone on Instagram, in which they were seen kissing. The photo was taken during one of their beach getaways and has gone viral on the internet. In the caption, Singh praises his wife's performance in the Shakun Batra-directed film and expresses his admiration for her.

He captioned, "Doobey…haan doobey… Ek dooje mein yahaan… Tour de force. Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud! @deepikapadukone #gehraiyaan (sic)."

Take a look at the viral photo of Ranveer-Deepika:

The couple who are head over heels in love with each other never misses an opportunity to express their feelings. Deepika Padukone has responded to Ranveer Singh’s lovely post for her with a heart emoji. Several celebrities from the industry reacted to this mushy post by Singh.

Millions of followers fawned over their recent pictures. The couple painted the town red with their adored photos yet again. One of the users commented, “You both deserve each other I am so happy for you guysss.” While several dropped ‘aww’ and red heart emojis, most of the users adored them together.Well, who doesn’t adore Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as a couple?

Gehraiyaan marks Deepika’s first collaboration with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. The film premiered to a standing ovation from the audience.

How cute Ranveer and Deepika look together! Watch this space for more updates.