Ranveer Singh's Internet Winning Gesture: Celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are always setting major couple goals. The actor, who turned 36 today, recently attended an event in the US with Deepika, and his introduction won over admirers. A video of Padmaavat actor addressing the gathering and introducing himself as 'Deepika Padukone's husband' is currently going viral.

Ranveer Singh doesn’t hold back when it comes to professing his affection for his ladylove, and his latest introduction in a viral video is proof. Singh who sat next to his wife, said, “Of course, I need no introduction. I am Deepika Padukone’s husband.” Deepika flashed a broad smile as a result, and the attendees at the occasion cheered enthusiastically. Also Read - Ranveer Singh's Birthday: Band Baaja Baaraat to Padmaavat, a Look At Actor's Top 5 Breakthrough Performances

Watch Ranveer Singh’s Heart-Winning Introduction:

“I am of course a man who needs no introduction. I am Deepika Padukone’s husband”- Ranveer Singh pic.twitter.com/2dctv1NXyi — elitestanning (@elitestanning) July 5, 2022

Numerous fans on social media are lauding the actor in the viral video. One of the users wrote, “Ranveer Singh is a real Star! Love his spirit on and off the screen!” Another user wrote, “Very rare to find this kind of husband….he gives immense respect and feels proud of his wife…n also to be called by wife’s name when he himself is I believe more talented actor n also successful.” Netizens also pointed out how hard it is to find a man like him and wrote, “This man! Very rare to find men like this. They are lucky to have eo.”

Check Twitter Reactions Here:

Very rare to find this kind of husband….he gives immense respect and feels proud of his wife…n also to be called by wife’s name when he himself is I believe more talented actor n also successful — SKG (@brandspromote) July 5, 2022

Ranveer Singh is a real Star! Love his spirit on and off the screen! — Lakshmi Ramachandran (@laksr_tn) July 6, 2022

I love the way Ranveer loves and respects Deepika. He still behaves like a crazy lover of Deepika . God bless these two ❤️ — LJ (@onlyTeju_matter) July 5, 2022

This man 🥺♥️ Very rare to find men like this. They are lucky to have eo. — raveena (@sarahh_r98) July 5, 2022

The way he is sooo secure about himself 💖 loved it ! The introduction is everything 😍 — Syeda-Umar SINGLE riaz🤝asli dost (@Syeda06_11) July 5, 2022

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently went to see Shankar Mahadevan perform in the United States. The singer's concert in San Jose, California, was attended by the couple as well as the actress' mother, sister Anisha, and father.

Happy Birthday, Ranveer Singh!