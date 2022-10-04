Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal‘s wedding pictures are out and their fans are going gaga over their royal pictures. The bride looked ethereal in ivory-coloured sharara and statement jewellery, while, the groom donned a matching sherwani. The couple wore Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for their D-day. Amid several media reports about the couple’s wedding, a spokesperson for the star couple has clarified that the duo has already been ‘legally married for 2.5 years.’Also Read - LIVE IND vs SA, 3rd T20I Score: Roussow-de Kock Keep SA In Hunt After Early Strike

The spokesperson said that "Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are only celebrating as already mentioned by them on 29th September in their statement with friends and family. They have hosted their wedding receptions and parties in Delhi and Lucknow and are now doing a final event tonight in Mumbai."

A few days ago, taking to Instagram Richa shared an official statement on their wedding that read, "Two years ago, we formalized our union and just then, the pandemic hit us all. Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love. (sic)."

Meanwhile, speaking about Richa and Ali’s wedding celebrations, the spokesperson added, “They wanted to celebrate both their Punjabi and Lucknowi culture. The details of their celebrations were curated to thoughtfully reflect their persona and their heritage. The clothes too were designed with special touches being added through heirloom jewellery and custom made trousseau including a saree custom made to reflect their love story.”

Richa and Ali will now host a wedding reception for their friends from the film industry on October 4 in Mumbai. The celebrities expected to attend are Ayushman Khurana, Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Huma Qureshi, Karan Johar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi and Sanjay Dutt among others.

(With IANS inputs)