Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Viral Dance Video: Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to call each other husband and wife. The adorable duo who met on the sets of ‘Fukrey,’ has been dropping dreamy pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. A video from their celebrations has gone viral where Richa and Ali pour their heart out on the dance floor as they groove to the romantic track Ambarsariya from their film. In the video, Richa Chadha looked beautiful in a fish scale-patterned blouse and a pink and baby blue ensemble. Ali Fazal, on the other hand, looked dapper as ever in a white angrakha. The adorable duo danced and swayed with Ali’s white stole.Also Read - Richa Chadha – Ali Fazal’s Wedding Menu Includes Yummy Desi Treats From Across Delhi

The video began with the song ‘Ranjha Ranjha‘ From the 2010 film Raavan starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The evening came to a close with Sona Mohapatra singing the Ambarsariya song from the film Fukrey.

Richa Chadha Ali Fazal will tie the knots on October 4, 2022. They initially ran into each other in 2012 while filming Fukrey, and they quickly became romantically involved. Following that, Ali Fazal proposed to his ladylove in 2019. He got down on one knee and asked Richa to marry him. However, the extraordinary scenario brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic led to postponing the wedding.

We wish nothing but happiness and love for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal!